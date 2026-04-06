Wipro rises 3% on 8-year strategic deal worth over $1 bn from Olam Group

Wipro shares gained 3 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day at ₹201.2 per share. At 9:28 AM, Wipro’s share price was trading 2.57 per cent higher at ₹199.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 73,002.23.

The buying on the counter came after the information technology (IT) company secured a multi-year strategic transformation deal with Olam Group.

Olam Group is a leading $50+1 billion food and agri-business headquartered in Singapore, employing nearly 40,000 people, and majority owned by Temasek Holdings. The eight-year engagement with Olam Group is expected to exceed $1 billion in contract value, with a committed spend of $800 million.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE As part of the engagement, Wipro will deliver end-to-end transformation services to Olam Group through a consulting-led and AI-powered approach. The engagement will draw on Wipro’s industry expertise, partnerships with leading technology providers, and Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. Together, these capabilities will strengthen Olam Group’s core operations and support the creation of a sustainable competitive advantage. Building on this foundation, Wipro will deploy its capabilities across Olam Group’s ‘farm-to-fork’ value chain, delivering industry-specific solutions that align with the Group’s business priorities, according to the filing. This will focus on areas such as farming, forecasting, trading, supply chain operations, and customer engagement, with the goal of improving operational effectiveness, strengthening resilience, and supporting long-term growth at scale.