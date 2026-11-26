Shares of Wipro Limited gained over 4 per cent in Thursday’s intraday trade after the IT services company announced a strategic partnership with British energy major BP to transform the latter’s core finance operations.

Under the agreement, around 3,000 BP employees supporting finance operations across India, Hungary and Malaysia will transition to Wipro. The IT major will leverage its expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), automation and business transformation to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes and drive productivity across BP’s finance function.

The new operating model is expected to take effect in 2027, subject to applicable conditions, according to the exchange filing. BP will retain overall accountability for standards, controls, data and technology governance, with PwC providing controls oversight.

Following this announcement, Wipro shares gained 4.4 per cent to hit the day's high of ₹197.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The software services company was also the best-performing Nifty IT constituent today. As of 12.15 PM, it was trading 3.63 per cent higher at ₹195.88, while the Nifty 50 index was up 0.49 per cent at 25,945. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 500 pts; MCX, KFin Tech top SMID gainers Commenting on the partnership, Kate Thomson, Chief Financial Officer, BP, said, “We believe this partnership with Wipro is the best path forward for BP and our people as we build a simpler, stronger, more valuable BP. It moves us closer to best-in-class finance operations while giving our people opportunities to continue to develop their skills."

Additionally, Srini Pallia, CEO & MD at Wipro, said: Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock measurable business outcomes for bp in the AI-first world. This landmark engagement with bp underscores our commitment to leveraging our deep domain expertise and Wipro Intelligence to drive large-scale technology transformation. "Wipro is strengthening its growth prospects through increasing investments in artificial intelligence, agentic AI, automation and enterprise-wide digital transformation. Wipro Intelligence platform is aimed at accelerating AI adoption, while the company is expanding capabilities across AI infrastructure, data centres and advanced technology solutions," said Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global. JM Financial, in a recent note following the management meeting, observed that the deal pipeline remains healthy despite weak bookings in Q2FY27; management expects better deal closures in Q3FY27, which could support revenue growth in Q4FY27.