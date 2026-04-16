Wipro unveils Rs 15,000-cr buyback via tender route: Should you go for it?

Wipro announced Rs 15,000 crore buyback via the tender offer route while announcing its results for the quarter-ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). The company has proposed to buy back 5.7 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, or up to 60 crore shares, from shareholders at Rs 250 per share.

The buyback price is 19 per cent higher than the stock's closing price on Thursday's of Rs 210.15 per share on the NSE.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q4 results: Net profit falls 1.8% to ₹3,501.8 crore, revenue up 7.6% "The proposal to buy back up to 60,00,00,000 (Sixty Crore Only) fully paid-up equity shares of ₹ 2/- (Rupees Two only), being 5.7 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 1,50,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Thousand Crore only) (hereinafter referred to as the “Buyback Size”), at a price of ₹ 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) per equity share (hereinafter the “Buyback Price” and such buyback, the “Buyback”)," the company said it a release on Thursday.

The buyback, Wipro said, is proposed to be made from the existing shareholders of the Company (including persons who become shareholders by cancelling American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and receiving underlying equity shares) as on the record date on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route in accordance with the provisions contained in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (“Buyback Regulations”) and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules. Stock strategy: Wipro Analysts suggest eligible investors should tender their shares in the buyback offer in the backdrop of the current market set up and how artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the information technology (IT) landscape.

“Investors should tender their shares. The overall market sentiment is volatile. IT stocks may also remain under pressure in the backdrop of conflict in West Asia and the trade deal with the US. The buyback has given a good exit route to investors,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research. ALSO READ: IT firms may post muted Q4; weak INR to cushion earnings; FY27 guidance key Thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26), most IT stocks have underperformed the frontline indices. The Nifty IT index has tanked 16 per cent in CY26 as compared to a 7.4 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 in CY26 till April 16.