Wish to claim Trent bonus share, dividend? here's all you need to know

Trent has announced a double reward for shareholders, with the Tata Group retail and fashion company declaring both a dividend and a bonus issue. While the company has been consistent with dividend payouts, this is its first bonus issue in nearly three decades. The company has also revised the record dates for determining shareholder eligibility for both corporate actions.

Trent dividend 2026

Trent informed stock exchanges that its board has recommended a dividend of 600 per cent, or ₹6 per equity share of face value ₹1 each. The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the company’s 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid on or after the third day from the conclusion of the AGM.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the record date for determining eligibility for the dividend has been revised to Friday, June 12, 2026, from Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The company added that, if approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid — subject to deduction of tax at source, where applicable — on or after Friday, June 26, 2026. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Historically, Trent has maintained a steady dividend payout track record over the years. The company paid a final dividend of ₹5 per share in 2025, ₹3.20 per share in 2024, and ₹2.20 per share in 2023. In 2022, it paid a final dividend of ₹1.10 per share along with an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share.

Trent bonus issue Separately, the company informed exchanges that its board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive one bonus equity share of ₹1 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each held as on the record date, which will be announced later, subject to shareholder approval. This marks Trent’s first bonus issue in nearly 30 years. The company had last issued bonus shares in 1996 in a 1:1 ratio. The company has also revised the record date for the bonus issue. Earlier, it had fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. This has now been revised to Thursday, June 4, 2026.