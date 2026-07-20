YES Bank falls 4% after Q1; JM Financial upgrades to 'Reduce' from 'Sell'

YES Bank share price today: Private lender Private lender YES Bank shares dropped 4 per cent on Monday after the announcement of June quarter results (Q1FY27). The lender reported a 32.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter to ₹1,071.80 crore in Q1, helped by growth in the core net interest income. The bank had earned a net profit of ₹808.65 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The stock opened lower at ₹23.65 and slipped to an intraday low of ₹22.71 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 11:10 AM, YES Bank shares were trading 1.7 per cent lower. According to NSE data, over 80 million shares had changed hands on the counter.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 135 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 24,198. YES Bank's NIM, asset quality improve in Q1 YES Bank's core net interest income increased 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,786 crore in Q1. Its net interest margins improved to 2.70 per cent in the reporting quarter, from 2.5 per cent in the year-ago period. It remained stable on a sequential basis. Total deposits of the bank increased 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23.15 lakh crore from ₹22.76 lakh crore in the year-ago period. However, it fell 1.1 per cent on a sequential basis.

The asset quality of the bank improved in Q1, with gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio at 1.3 per cent, as compared to 1.6 per cent in Q1FY26 and 1.3 per cent in Q4FY26. The net NPA ratio was at 0.2 per cent in the reporting quarter, as compared to 0.3 per cent a year ago and 0.2 per cent a quarter earlier. YES Bank: JM Financial upgrades to 'Reduce' Post Q1 results, JM Financial has upgraded YES Bank to 'Reduce' from 'Sell', citing a gradual improvement in underlying fundamentals. It has raised the target price on the stock to ₹22 from ₹17. The target is, however, below the CMP.

Security Receipts (SR) gains moderated to around ₹0.9 billion versus ₹4.5 billion/ ₹3.4 billion in Q4/ Q1FY26, respectively. While management reiterated FY27F SR recovery guidance of ₹8-10 billion (₹15.6 billion in FY26), moderating recoveries may weigh on FY27 credit costs. The brokerage said that YES Bank's PAT was driven by improving core profitability and lower tax expenses. However, provisions were higher than expected, while credit costs rose to 56 bps due to a sharp decline in recoveries and upgrades. JM Financial noted that loan growth grew to 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by strong momentum in corporate banking. The NIM improved to 2.39 per cent (+4 bps Q-o-Q), while reported NIM was stable at 2.70 per cent, supported by lower cost of deposits and continued reduction in low-yielding RIDF balances.