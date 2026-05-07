YES Bank sees strongest weekly gains in over 2 yrs, up 13%; time to buy?

YES Bank share price today: Shares of YES Bank are witnessing strong momentum, marking their best weekly performance in more than two years. On Thursday, the stock extended gains for a fourth consecutive session, rising over 2 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹22.67.

The counter has outperformed the broader markets in the current week, rallying more than 13 per cent as against a 2 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 index and a 2.6 per cent rise in the Nifty Bank index. YES Bank is one of 14 constituents of the Nifty Bank index.

Over the past one month, YES Bank shares have surged 24.5 per cent, compared with the Nifty 50 index, which has advanced around 6.5 per cent during the same period.

As of 12:30 PM, YES Bank shares were trading 2.1 per cent higher at ₹22.59 with a total traded quantity of 154 million, the NSE data showed. Yes Bank share price target Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst, Angel One, said that YES Bank has witnessed strong momentum this week, with the stock gaining more than 13 per cent on robust trading volumes. He said that the counter is trading above all the key moving averages and that the breakout above the previous swing high of ₹21.5 is signals that the rally could extend further. "YES Bank shares may retest the January swing high near the ₹24 level," the analyst said, adding that ₹21.5 will act as immediate support.

"Given the current trend strength, the recommendation on the counter is to go for a buy on dips. Also, the stock has also recorded its best weekly gains in the last two years, surpassing the previous major move seen in February 2024," Rajesh added. YES Bank Q4 results YES Bank in Q4FY26 reported a 45 per cent jump in net profit to ₹1,068 crore . In the reporting quarter, its net interest income grew by nearly 16 per cent to ₹2,638 crore, on the back of 0.20 per cent expansion in net interest margin at 2.7 per cent and an 11 per cent jump in advances. The non-interest income stood at ₹1,730 crore.