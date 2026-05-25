Yield engine keeps firing: 5 REITs pay ₹2,566-cr in Q4; FY26 tops ₹8,900-cr

India’s five listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) distributed over ₹2,566 crore to more than 4.25 lakh unitholders in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, according to data from the Indian REITs Association.

For FY26, aggregate distributions from the sector rose to over ₹8,900 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of more than 50 per cent, the data showed.

A REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) is a type of investment where many people pool their money to invest in income-generating properties like offices, malls, or apartments, and instead of buying and managing property themselves, investors own small shares of the trust and earn a portion of the rental income these properties generate, making it an easy way to invest in real estate and receive regular income without directly owning or handling property.

Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, The listed REIT universe which distributed the payment comprises Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Knowledge Realty Trust , and Nexus Select Trust . Collectively, these entities have distributed over ₹31,700 crore since inception. As of Q4 FY26, the gross asset value of India’s REIT market stood at over ₹2.72 lakh crore, while combined market capitalisation crossed ₹1.70 lakh crore as of May 22, 2026. Together, the five REITs manage more than 187 million square feet of Grade A office and retail assets across the country. Alok Aggarwal, managing director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said, “This has been another landmark year for the Indian REIT industry, marked by strong growth in distributions, expansion of high-quality real estate portfolios, and increasing investor participation. The sector has seen further growth, with the addition of one more REIT taking the number of listed REITs to five in FY26, reflecting growing confidence in the platform. The cumulative distribution of over ₹8,900 crore in FY26 represents a robust year-on-year growth of over 50 per cent. This significant increase underscores the resilience of the underlying assets, strong operating performance, and the sector’s ability to deliver stable and predictable cash flows to unitholders." As India’s commercial real estate market continues to evolve, REITs, Aggarwal said, are steadily emerging as a preferred investment avenue for both domestic and global investors seeking transparent, professionally managed, yield generating assets. "We remain confident in the long-term growth potential of the Indian REIT ecosystem and its expanding role in India’s financial markets,” said Aggarwal.