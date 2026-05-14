Zaggle Prepaid falls 19% despite strong Q4; JM Financial eyes 34% upside

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services share price today

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services fell nearly 19 per cent to hit a low of ₹283.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) despite the company reporting strong growth in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). This is the biggest single-day decline the stock has seen since its listing on September 22, 2023.

At 11:00 AM, the stock was trading at ₹234.5, down 17.4 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹283.85. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,438.10 levels, down by 25.50 points or 0.11 per cent. However, the stock has surged around 73 per cent from its listing price of ₹164. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,154.5 crore.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Zaggle share price has declined by over 18 per cent, compared to a 10.4 per cent decline in the Nifty50. Zaggle Prepaid Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Zaggle Prepaid reported a 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in revenue from operations to ₹618 crore compared to ₹412 crore in the year-ago period. It reported cash profit after tax (PAT) of ₹41 crore in Q4FY26, up 30.6 per cent from ₹31 crore. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 62.4 per cent to ₹58.3 crore as against ₹35.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Ebitda margins improved to 9.4 per cent from 8.7 per cent in the year-ago period. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates For FY26, the company posted revenue of ₹1907.6 crore, up 46.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while adjusted Ebitda rose 51 per cent to ₹191.6 crore. PAT increased 51.8 per cent to ₹138.8 crore. JM Financial on Zaggle Prepaid According to JM Financial, Zaggle delivered another strong quarter with continued momentum across segments. Revenue surged 50 per cent, underpinned by new client additions and higher per-client monetisation. Ebitda growth came on the back of operating leverage on employee costs and other expenses, adjusted Ebitda margin expanded by 50 basis points Y-o-Y to 9.5 per cent. Depreciation & Amortisation (D&A) expenses rose to about 2 per cent of revenue as the company continued capitalising technology investments.