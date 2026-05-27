Zee Ent up 12% on Unite8 Sports launch; in talks for FIFA World Cup rights

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares jumped 12.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹93 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced the launch of Unite8 Sports, a dedicated portfolio of four sports channels, as it looks to sharpen its focus on the high-growth sports broadcasting segment.

However, at 2:16 PM, Zee Entertainment’s share price pared some gains and was up 11.49 per cent at ₹92.39 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 75,914.84.

The company will launch Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English. The channels will cover football, kabaddi, cricket, badminton, wrestling, boxing, and combat sports, among others. The requisite applications for the launch of the channels have been submitted to the relevant authorities.

In a significant development, Zee Entertainment is also in talks with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcast and stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India — a marquee property that could anchor the new sports bouquet. Bavesh Janavlekar, who has managed the company's Marathi movies cluster across linear and studio businesses, has been appointed as Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports channels in addition to his existing responsibilities. "In a vast country like India, there is a rising demand for sports which are global in appeal yet rooted within the heartland. Sports consumption across the country is accelerating rapidly, driven by an increasing demand for live, appointment-based content and rising audience affinity for multiple sporting formats. Building a robust presence in the linear ecosystem with four channels aligns with our broader strategy of diversifying the content portfolio and building scalable, value-accretive businesses," said Janavlekar.