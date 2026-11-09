Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) rose for the second day in a row on Monday ahead of the company's meeting later this week to consider ways to spur investor confidence and generate long-term shareholder value.

In this context, the Board will likely consider share buybacks and dividend payments, as per the filing.

Data available on BSE shows a consistent decline in ZEE shares , prompting action from the company's board. On a five-year basis, they are down 78 per cent and have lost 73 per cent in three years. Year-to-date, the stock has declined 23 per cent so far.

However, following the board meeting announcement, ZEE shares have spiked 11 per cent in two sessions. After rising 7.8 per cent on Sunday (special session on Diwali), they have gained 3 per cent to touch the day's peak of ₹70.65 on the BSE.

As of 12.35 PM, 30 million shares of ZEE have changed hands on BSE and NSE combined. The stock was last trading 1.9 per cent up at ₹69.65. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, falls 400 pts, Nifty below 24,900; Nifty IT down 2% The company's board is slated to meet on Thursday, November 12, to " examine and discuss the views and concerns expressed by investors in relation to the recent decline in the market price of the equity shares of the Company and to consider appropriate measures for reinforcing investor confidence and enhancing long-term shareholder value," ZEEL said on November 6.

It added that the Board will also consider various measures in the interests of the company and its shareholders, including a proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, payment of interim dividend or any other measure that will meet the objectives set forth hereinabove, in accordance with applicable laws. Commenting on the stock, Vipin Kumar of Globe Capital said that last week, ZEEL settled with a bullish reversal candlestick pattern on its weekly charts, signalling a potential relief rally toward the 80 mark in the near term. He sees immediate support remaining near 60. ALSO READ: PVR Inox rises 3% to 52-wk high as Ramayana's box-office biz tops ₹500 cr "However, the stock continues to trade in a classic lower highs and lower lows structure below both its short-term and long-term moving averages. Given this underlying positional weakness, the recent upward move should be treated as a relief rally only," he added.

ZEEL Q2 results ZEEL, on October 30, also announced its September quarter results (Q2 FY27), in which it posted a 12.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the consolidated revenue to 2247 crore, led by 30.2 per cent growth in subscription revenue on FIFA. Profitability, however, fell, driven by a sharp spike in ad spend. The profit after tax came in at ₹45.6 crore as against ₹76.5 crore in the same period last year. Margins also fell by 425 bps YoY to 3.2 per cent on FIFA -related programming and A&P spend, with Elara saying that EBITDA was 21.7 per cent below its estimates.

"We expect FIFA cost roll-off to lift H2 FY27E margin to ~6.5 per cent, but cut EBITDA estimates 12-35 per cent during FY27 -29 on weaker syndication and lower margin," it added. Margin has compressed to mid-single digits from 10-14 per cent during FY23-25, as linear ad revenue dips structurally and new initiatives (sports, micro dramas, and children) remain in investment mode. Additionally, it sees ongoing SEBI investigations and a copyright dispute with JioStar as additional overhangs. After factoring in Q2, it cut the EPS by 36.6 per cent for FY27E, 14.6 per cent for FY28E and 14.7 per cent for FY29E.