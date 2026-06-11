Zee Entertainment shares rise 4% as board approves ₹2,300 crore fundraise

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares rose 3.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹107.12 per share. The buying on the counter came after the board approved raising funds.

At 9:49 AM, Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ share price was up 2.89 per cent at ₹106.03 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 73,757.80.

“We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., June 10, 2026, has approved the raising of capital by the Company of a minimum ₹2,300 crore,” the filing read.

The ₹2,300 crore fund will be raised in one or more phases/tranches to boost the strategic and business initiatives. Further, the board decided to deliberate further on options for raising funds.

READ | Wipro share buyback opens Thursday; stock hits 6-yr low, down 14% in 1 week According to an exchange filing on June 6, Zee Entertainment Enterprises informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was scheduled on Wednesday, June 10, to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares, in one or more tranches. The fundraise comes days after the broadcaster struck a deal with FIFA to broadcast the 2026 World Cup in India, ending uncertainty over the tournament's availability in one ‌of the last major markets where rights had remained unsold.