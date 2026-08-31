ZEEL tanks 15% as Chandra's insolvency resolution plan faces fresh hurdle

ZEEL share price: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares on Monday tumbled 15 per cent in trade as dissenting lenders plan to move against the NCLT’s approval of Subhash Chandra’s repayment plan.

Notably, lenders have raised questions on the voting process and also on the eligibility of certain creditors who were instrumental in pushing through his personal insolvency resolution plan.

The stock extended its decline for the fourth consecutive session, opening marginally lower at ₹101 and soon came under heavy selling pressure. It fell as much as 14.5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹86.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 10:35 AM, the stock was trading 12 per cent lower at ₹89.35. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.68 per cent at 24,014. The sharp decline in ZEEL shares was accompanied by heavy trading volumes. According to NSE data, around 58 million shares had changed hands at the time of publishing this report. According to the lenders, five entities (Veena Investments, Direct Media Distribution Ventures, World Crest Advisors LLP, Lemonade Capital Advisors LLP, and Corpcall Capital Advisers LLP) linked to Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra’s family together controlled 61.78 per cent of the voting share and this helped in backing his proposal, which proposes to pay just ₹6.5 crore against admitted creditor claims of about ₹22,006.57 crore. READ MORE

They argued that the five entities or related parties of Subhash Chandra should have been barred from voting on the repayment plan. Their votes helped his plan secure 80.81 per cent approval in the committee of creditors. Dissenting lenders led by HDFC Bank and IDBI Trusteeship Services, representing Edelweiss and Franklin Templeton funds, argued that the five entities fell within the definition of "associates" under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and their votes should not have been counted. HDFC Bank, with 3.2 per cent of the total claim amount, has already said it is mulling an appeal against the NCLT's order. Canara Bank too has stated that it is filing an appeal in NCLAT against the NCLT order.