ZEEL shares jump 8% as SAT stays Sebi order, allows fundraise from promoter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s share price gained over 8 per cent on Friday after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) granted interim relief to the media firm, permitting it to go ahead with the issuance of ₹3,143 crore of preferential warrants.

As of 12:31 PM, the company’s share price was trading 5.22 per cent higher at ₹101.80 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 24,346.50. Intraday, the stock gained 8.3 per cent to ₹104.74.

The relief follows ZEEL and its chief executive officer, Punit Goenka, approaching the tribunal against the order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which restrained them from accessing the securities market. ZEEL had sought permission to proceed with its proposed ₹3,143 crore preferential warrant issue and a relaxation in the 14-day window for completing it, considering the time that had already elapsed since the resolution was approved. The preferential warrants are to be issued to promoter group company Sunbright Mauritius Investments.

Sebi, in its order dated July 31, barred Goenka for 12 months, while Zee was restrained from accessing the securities market for two months. Sebi also imposed a penalty of ₹58 lakh on Goenka and ₹30 lakh on Zee. Promoter Subhash Chandra was also barred for 12 months and fined ₹60 lakh. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that ZEEL has been going through a lower-low and lower-high formation on long-term charts. Within this broader structure, it is consolidating around its long-term as well as short-term moving averages in the ₹90 to ₹118 range. The current chart structure indicates further consolidation in this range. “A decisive close above the ₹120 level will be a positive development that could lead it towards the ₹145 to ₹150 levels in the medium term,” he added.