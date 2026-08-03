ZEEL shares tumble 12% on Sebi order; company says fundraising unaffected

ZEEL share price: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ( Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ( ZEEL ) shares dived 12 per cent in morning deals on Monday as regulator Sebi prohibited the company from the securities market for two months and its Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra and MD & CEO Punit Goenka for one year.

Sebi has imposed a ban over unauthorised pledge of the company's Hyderabad land to secure loans availed by promoter-linked Essel Group entities.

The stock snapped its three-day winning streak as it opened sharply lower at ₹103 and extended the losses to make an intraday low of ₹100.37.

As of 9:45 AM, the stock was under was underperforming the markets, trading 10.7 per cent lower at ₹102.25. In comparison, the Nifty 50 traded 0.68 per cent higher at 24,549. ZEEL seeks legal advice

Apart from imposing a ban, the regulator also imposed a total penalty of ₹1.48 crore on them. Individually, the regulator imposed penalties of ₹30 lakh on ZEEL, ₹60 lakh on Chandra, and ₹58 lakh on Goenka. "The company is in receipt of the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is seeking advice from legal experts on the same. The company firmly believes that the order from SEBI has no direct bearing on the fundraising exercise," according to a ZEEL spokesperson. Meanwhile, the company has said that it was seeking legal advice on the order passed by Sebi.

ZEEL fundraise The company, however, asserted that Sebi's order has no direct bearing on its ongoing ₹2,300 crore fundraising exercise and it will take all necessary steps to complete the proposed capital raise. Recently, the company secured shareholders' nod to issue fully convertible warrants to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis, clearing the way for a ₹3,143.5 crore fund infusion. The proposal was approved at the EGM held 31st July 31. Shareholders approved the issuance of 249.5 million fully convertible warrants to promoter-group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments at ₹126 per warrant, with 76.6 per cent of votes cast in favour, enabling ₹3,143.5 crore infusion and potentially increasing promoter ownership to 23.79 per cent. The company, however, asserted that Sebi's order has no direct bearing on its ongoing ₹2,300 crore fundraising exercise and it will take all necessary steps to complete the proposed capital raise.