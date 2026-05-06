Zen Technologies shares rise 4% in trade; here's what's fuelling the gains

Zen Technologies Share Price: Street investors rushed to buy shares of Zen Technologies after the company announced the launch of India’s first modular, AI-powered counter-drone system at the North Tech Symposium 2026 in Prayagraj. The launch was held in commemoration of Operation Sindoor’s anniversary.

Following the announcement, the company’s share price advanced 3.90 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹1,582.9 per share on the NSE on Wednesday, May 6. The counter, although it pared gains partially, continued to trade with an upward bias on the bourses. At 11:30 am on Wednesday, Zen Technologies shares were changing hands at ₹1,564.70, up 2.71 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,523.40 per share on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was quoted at 24,113, up 86 points or 0.34 per cent.

Zen Technologies unveils India’s first AI-powered anti-drone system The company, in a release, said its fully indigenously designed and developed system marks a significant milestone in India’s push for defence self-reliance and sovereign intellectual property creation in critical battlefield technologies. The platform is designed for seamless deployment across three key configurations: Vehicle-mounted configuration: Integrated onto tactical vehicles and mobile platforms, enabling rapid deployment, convoy protection, and mobile area defence in dynamic battlefield environments. Man-portable configuration: A lightweight, rugged, and mission-ready system designed for dismounted soldiers, enabling quick detection and neutralisation during patrols and counter-insurgency operations. Fixed (stationary) configuration: Deployed for the protection of critical infrastructure, military bases, and high-value assets across both military and civilian jurisdictions, ensuring continuous 24/7 surveillance and defence coverage. Commenting on the launch, Ashok Atluri, chairman & managing director, Zen Technologies, said, “This launch reinforces our commitment to advancing cutting-edge indigenous defence technologies, reducing import dependence, and equipping our armed forces with globally competitive, future-ready capabilities. Our AI-powered anti-drone platform, developed under the IDDM framework with full intellectual property ownership, is a decisive response to this shift. For the armed forces, this means enhanced survivability and mission assurance in an increasingly contested battlespace. As a leading anti-drone solutions provider, Zen Technologies is uniquely positioned to design, develop, and deliver world-class systems at scale and we will continue to invest aggressively in shaping the future of anti-drone warfare technology.”