Its total revenue came in at ₹200.78 crore, as compared to ₹349.74 crore a year ago, down 42.5 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue slipped 3.7 per cent.

“FY26 financial performance was muted relative to FY25, a trajectory we have communicated earlier to our investors and stakeholders. What the headline numbers do not capture is the structural transformation that took place over the last 2 years: Zen ended FY26 as a defence company with five capabilities that are ready to be offered to the Armed Forces — training simulation and systems, counter drone solutions, automated weapons stations, combat robotics, and drones. The recent expansion of our product portfolio dovetails to the actual war needs as amplified by recent wars, including the Iran war,” said the company’s management.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹73.69 crore, as against ₹162.74 crore Y-o-Y. The total order Book as of March 31, 2026, stood at ₹1336.04 crore.

It added: With a strong forward order book, a structurally more diversified earnings base, an expanded product portfolio, and a supportive policy environment, Zen is entering FY27 better positioned than at any point in our recent history.

Zen Technologies Limited is a pioneer and leader in providing world class state-of-the-art Defence Training and Anti-Drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring the combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 200+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.