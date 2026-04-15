Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox lead fall in active investors amid volatility

A spike in volatility and weak trailing returns have prompted many retail investors to pause their equity market participation, dragging down activity levels across several leading brokerages.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw its active client base shrink by 3.5 million in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with leading discount brokerages — Zerodha, Angel One and Upstox — accounting for the bulk of the decline.

The drop coincided with a 5.1 per cent fall in the Nifty 50, marking its worst annual performance since FY20. In percentage terms, NSE’s active client base fell 7 per cent to 45.2 million, after a sharp 20 per cent surge in FY25. The pullback was most pronounced among discount brokers. Zerodha lost nearly a million active clients, while Angel One and Upstox saw declines of 810,000 and 760,000, respectively. In contrast, Groww’s active base remained largely stable at 12.94 million.