Zerodha doubles brokerage fees on select F&O trades from April 1: Report

Zerodha raises brokerage to ₹40/order for select F&O trades

Discount broker Zerodha has likely doubled the brokerage charges for certain intraday derivatives trades to ₹40 per order, effective April 1, 2026, pivoting from its long-standing low-cost pricing model.

According to reports, the discount broker has sent an internal communication to clients stating that the brokerage would levy a brokerage fees of ₹40 per order, up from the previous ₹20 cap, on trades where they do not meet regulatory collateral requirements.

“This applies to traders not meeting Sebi’s 50 per cent cash collateral rule, a gap Zerodha previously covered,” the company reportedly said, explaining the rationale behind the increase.

Notably, the revised charges are limited to those who do not meet the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s cash collateral requirement. READ | Options boom to face STT hike test from April 1; analysts weigh impact The move also comes at a time when trading activity in the derivatives segment has begun to moderate. According to reports, the decision reflects pressure on brokerages from declining volumes and rising regulatory costs, with the possibility of similar pricing actions across the industry. STT hike on F&O trades from April 1 Zerodha’s pricing revision coincides with a broader increase in trading costs for derivatives market participants. In the Union Budget 2026, the government announced a sharp hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) , which will also take effect from April 1.

STT on futures has been raised from 0.02 per cent to 0.05 per cent, while options premium tax has increased from 0.1 per cent to 0.15 per cent, making trading significantly more expensive. The combined impact of higher brokerage and taxes is expected to weigh on trading volumes, particularly in the highly active retail-driven F&O segment. Zerodha remains one of India’s largest brokers by activity, commading a market share of 16 per cent as of H1FY26. At its peak, the Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath-led Zerodha had a market share of 19.6 per cent in FY23. Zerodha has an approximate client base of 16 million total customers. Of these, active clients were just 6.85 million.

At the end of the previous financial year (FY25), Zerodha’s revenue stood at ₹8,847 crore, down 11.5 per cent year-on-year. It closed the financial year with a net profit of ₹4,237 crore, down 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y. This was the first decline in the company’s revenue and profit in 15 years as the company faced decline in trading volume amid regulatory tightening. While the company has not disclosed a breakdown for its F&O fees, the company has previously stated in its blogs that Zerodha earned approximately 70 per cent to 80 per cent of its total revenue comes from F&O trading fees.