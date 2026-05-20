Zydus Lifesciences shares gain 7%, hit 52-week high on healthy Q4 show

Zydus Lifesciences shares gained 7 per cent on BSE, hitting a 52-week high at ₹1,091 per share. However, at 9:27 AM, Zydus Lifesciences’ share price pared some gains, but was still up 5.52 per cent at ₹1,075.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.67 per cent at 74,696.04.

The stock was in demand after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Tuesday, during market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Zydus Lifesciences reported a net profit of ₹1,272.5 crore, as compared to ₹1,170.9 crore a year ago, up 8.7 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹7,587 crore, as compared to ₹6,528 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 16.2 per cent.

The board approved a buyback of up to 95,65,217 equity shares — representing approximately 0.95 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital — at a price of ₹1,150 per share. The total buyback size is capped at ₹1,100 crore. The buyback amount represents 5.16 per cent and 3.84 per cent of the aggregate paid-up equity capital and free reserves. Each equity share has a face value of ₹1. Brokerages’ view on Zydus Lifesciences: JM Financial Institutional Securities | Reduce | Target raised to ₹970 from ₹865 JM Financial has maintained a 'Reduce' on Zydus Lifesciences, citing an unexciting revenue and Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growth outlook over the next two years as key US products face sharp erosion from rising competition.

Despite multiple new launches, JM Financial expects US growth to remain challenging. GRevlimed and Mirabegron — which together contribute approximately 36 per cent of US sales — are expected to face sharp revenue erosion amid rising competition. The resulting revenue and margin void is unlikely to be fully offset by new launches, in the brokerage's view. Even after factoring in a 17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in non-US businesses, the brokerage expects revenue and Ebitda CAGRs of just 7 per cent and -1 per cent, respectively, over the next two years, which it characterises as unexciting. The brokerage maintains its 'Reduce' rating accordingly.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target hiked to ₹1,080 from ₹935 The brokerage has raised its earnings estimates by 5 per cent/4 per cent for FY27/FY28, factoring in: increased traction in limited-competition products in the US, industry beating performance in DF and other emerging markets, higher research and development (R&D) spending, and enhanced efforts toward marketing/promotion. Analysts value Zydus Lifesciences at 21x 12-month forward earnings. Considering a higher base of FY26, they expect 7 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26- 28. Choice Institutional Equities | Add | Target hiked to ₹1,120 from ₹1,020 Analysts believe revenue growth is expected to sustain at high teens in FY27E, driven by India and international markets. New launches, including Semaglutide, Desidustat, and Tishtha, are also expected to support growth. The company has additionally announced the acquisition of Assertio, a US-based specialty and oncology focussed company; however, the brokerage has not factored in its impact into Zydus Lifesciences’ revenue and PAT estimate in the near-term, given its less than 5 per cent revenue contribution.