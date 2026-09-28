Zydus Lifesciences gains 2%, hits 52-week high in weak market; here's why

Zydus Lifesciences share price movement

Zydus Lifesciences' share price hit a 52-week high of ₹1,228.25, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market after the company said it concluded an onsite United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection of its pharmacovigilance and post-marketing surveillance system at its New Jersey, USA office. The inspection concluded with 'NIL' observations.

At 11:05 AM, Zydus Lifesciences quoted 1.8 per cent higher at ₹1,223.50, compared to a 1.4 per cent dip in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped nearly two-fold with a combined 2.06 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Zydus's 47% rebound from the March low? Shares of the pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences bounced back 47 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹835.85 touched on March 2, 2026. The stock is inching toward its record high of ₹1,323.90 touched on August 9, 2024. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 900 pts, Nifty below 23,850; NSE shares down over 1% Zydus group is in the branded generics market in India and is expected to benefit from growth in the wellness segment. The group has strong positions across cardio-diabetology, respiratory, oncology, gynaecology and nephrology, supported by an established brand portfolio and wide physician reach. Continued traction in chronic and super-specialty therapies, sustained traction in innovation products such as Saroglitazar and Desidustat, and biosimilars and vaccines should support growth above the Indian pharmaceutical market over the medium term.

The company’s growth remained healthy in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, led by India formulations, international markets and consumer wellness. However, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin moderated to around 24.1 per cent, mainly due to a reduction in forex gain and Revlimid erosion. Crisil Ratings expects the business risk profile of Zydus Life to continue improving, supported by double-digit revenue growth this fiscal and the next, led by continued traction in the domestic and international markets, ramp-up in sales of new chemical entities and biosimilars, and inclusion of operational benefits arising from recent acquisitions while sustaining healthy operating margin at 24-25 per cent, leading to higher cash accrual.