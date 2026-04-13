Zydus Wellness shares jump 13% on heavy volumes, hit new 52-week high

Zydus Wellness share price today: Shares of Zydus Wellness surged sharply in today's trade, climbing as much as 13 per cent on the back of heavy volumes. The stock opened on a flat note at ₹489 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) but quickly gained momentum, hitting an intraday high and also a new 52-week high of ₹552.40.

Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with more than 20 million equities of the company changing hands, significantly higher than the previous session's total of 0.35 million.

On the BSE, the stock was up 9.5 per cent at ₹535.45, accompanied by a more than threefold increase in volumes. As per data, about 1.15 million shares traded, compared with the two-week's average volume of 0.34 million shares.

Zydus Wellness shares have significantly outperformed the markets, rallying over 30 per cent in just one month, compared to a 3 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 index. The counter has jumped nearly 55 per cent over the past year, while the Nifty’s has climbed 4.5 per cent during the same period.