Zydus Wellness zooms 19% on heavy volumes; stock nears record high

Zydus Wellness share price

Share price of Zydus Wellness zoomed 19 per cent to ₹528.10 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the process, the stock price of the packaged foods company inched closer to its record high of ₹530.55 touched on September 19, 2025.

At 01:49 PM; Zydus Wellness quoted 15 per cent higher at ₹511.40, as compared to 0.62 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 23.55 million equity shares representing 8 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Zydus Wellness strong Q3 performance Zydus Wellness is a leading consumer health and wellness company, proudly rooted in Indian heritage with a growing global footprint. The company’s strong portfolio includes trusted, category-leading brands such as Sugar Free, I’mlite, Glucon-D, Nutralite, Everyuth, Nycil, Complan and RiteBite Max Protein. By 2027, the total revenue of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is expected to reach nearly ₹53.4 trillion ($615.87 billion), reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.76 per cent from 2021. Meanwhile, for the October to December 2025 (Q3FY26) quarter, Zydus Wellness reported a consolidated growth of 113.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in net sales at ₹963.3 crore, EBITDA grew 312.2 per cent YoY at ₹61.0 crore, which includes the post-acquisition performance of the newly acquired business.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE Sugar Free strengthened its leadership in the sugar substitute category with a market share of 96.3 per cent, delivering a year-on-year gain of 80 basis points. Sugar Free D’lite Cookies have now been extended into multiple markets, and the entire D’lite range continues to witness strong growth. Sugar Free Green has registered sustained double-digit growth for 19 consecutive quarters, the company said. Motilal Oswal Financial Services recommends ‘Buy’ on Zydus Wellness Motilal Oswal Financial Services recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on Zydus Wellness with a target price of ₹575 per share.