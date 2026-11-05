AMC stocks rebound as equity market recovery lifts earnings expectations

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) rallied up to 7 per cent on Thursday, extending their recovery amid improving equity market sentiment over the past week.

Nippon Life India AMC closed 6.9 per cent higher, while HDFC AMC gained 5.4 per cent. Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC also rose 4.5 per cent. Over the past week, Nippon Life India, HDFC AMC and Canara Robeco have rallied over 12 per cent, while ICICI Prudential, SBI and ABSL AMC have gained around 6-9 per cent.

According to market experts, AMC stocks have a close correlation with equity market performance. A rally in equities benefits fund houses in two ways. First, rising markets boost the value of their assets under management (AUM), leading to higher management fee income. Second, stronger fund performance can attract more investors and boost inflows, further supporting AUM growth.