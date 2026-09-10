Competition, input cost spike to keep Havells' margins under pressure

In Q1, the company had implemented staggered price hikes across product categories in the range of 7-8 per cent, while categories with higher copper and aluminium content (such as wires and cables) witnessed steeper increases of up to 20 per cent. At the consolidated level, the company reported a weak performance in Q1FY27 due to a dip in switchgear revenue and margin contraction. The pressure on profitability was led by higher A&P spending and higher raw material costs. The A&P spend in Q1 was at 4.4 per cent of revenue, compared with the normalised 2.6 per cent. Post the Q1 performance, Motilal Oswal Research had cut its operating profit estimates by 6-8 per cent for FY27/FY28 due to lower margin estimates. The margin cuts also led to a reduction in earnings per share estimates by 8-10 per cent for FY27/FY28.