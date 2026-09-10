Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Competition, input cost spike to keep Havells' margins under pressure

Competition, input cost spike to keep Havells' margins under pressure

Rising competition in wires and cables, higher copper and aluminium prices and elevated advertising spending are expected to weigh on Havells India's margins

Havells India
premium
Havells India
Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 6:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The stock of the country’s largest fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company, Havells India, has lost about 15 per cent of its value since mid-August and hit its 52-week low earlier this week. While the entry of UltraTech into the wires and cables sector and its aggressive plans have weighed on the stock in recent weeks, a sharp rise in input costs (copper, aluminium and crude oil) is expected to dent its profitability.
 
A staggered pass-through of rising costs and higher advertising and promotion (A&P) costs had an adverse impact on its margins in the June quarter. Elevated competition and the inability to pass on the additional costs could dent its margins further in the coming quarters. Despite the correction and multiple headwinds across major segments, the stock is trading at about 40 times its FY28 earnings and is valued higher than peers.
 
Higher competitive intensity across its key segments is the major headwind for the FMEG major. The immediate pressure is expected to be on the cables and wires business, which accounts for about 40 per cent of its overall revenues and is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the company. Over the last seven years, cable and wire revenues and segment profit for Havells have grown by 19.4 per cent and 22.8 per cent annually.
 
In FY26, revenue growth for wires and cables was 20.8 per cent, while the overall company’s growth was only 3.3 per cent. Wires and cables have a disproportionate share in segment profits and accounted for over half of operating profits.
 
Analysts led by Umang Mehta of Kotak Research say that even if UltraTech does not follow an aggressive pricing strategy, wire margins of incumbents are likely to be impacted by higher media intensity and adverse terms of trade (channel margins/credit period/influencer incentives). On the other hand, cables may have a better defence than wires due to industry tailwinds in both domestic and export markets and longer product qualification, project reference and customer approval cycles. The brokerage has cut the price-to-earnings multiple of Havells from 40 times to 38 times and its target price to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,325 earlier.
 
Citi Research also believes that UltraTech’s announcement to become at least the number two player in the wires and cables sector in the next 3-5 years is likely to weigh on the near-term stock performance/multiples of Indian cables and wires players, as this would imply higher capacity addition and increased competitive intensity. The brokerage points out that disruption in the wires category (R R Kabel and Havells have higher exposure versus Polycab) is likely to be higher than in cables, given the relatively longer lead time for approvals/certifications, stock-keeping units or SKUs, manufacturing complexity and technical know-how.
 
The sharp jump in raw material costs (copper and aluminium) is another headwind for the company. Copper prices are up 46 per cent over the past year, while aluminium prices are higher by 27 per cent. The September quarter could be beneficial from the revenue standpoint, given that higher prices could drive pre-buying in anticipation of price hikes, boosting volumes and revenues. However, the higher prices will have to be passed on going ahead, leading to an impact on volumes. If the company chooses to stagger the pace of hikes, it could hit operating profit margins.
 
In Q1, the company had implemented staggered price hikes across product categories in the range of 7-8 per cent, while categories with higher copper and aluminium content (such as wires and cables) witnessed steeper increases of up to 20 per cent. At the consolidated level, the company reported a weak performance in Q1FY27 due to a dip in switchgear revenue and margin contraction. The pressure on profitability was led by higher A&P spending and higher raw material costs. The A&P spend in Q1 was at 4.4 per cent of revenue, compared with the normalised 2.6 per cent. Post the Q1 performance, Motilal Oswal Research had cut its operating profit estimates by 6-8 per cent for FY27/FY28 due to lower margin estimates. The margin cuts also led to a reduction in earnings per share estimates by 8-10 per cent for FY27/FY28.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE IPO shrinks as SBI, Bank of Baroda, MS Strategic trim their OFS size

Rentomojo, Manipal Payment, Karamtara, and LCC Projects price IPOs

Premium

Ultravolt enters crowded field but demand likely to hold the wires

Premium

Higher demand, e-auction premiums improve outlook for Coal India

Premium

Medium-term gains, valuations may limit downsides for Happiest Minds

Topics :Stock AnalysisHavells IndiaUltra Tech

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 6:23 PM IST

Next Story