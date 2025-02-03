Donald Trump tariff hits stocks; rupee breaches 87 per dollar mark

Indian stocks and the rupee tumbled on Monday after Donald Trump ’s tariff threats materialised, as the United States imposed a 25 per cent import tariff on Canada and Mexico, along with a 10 per cent additional tariff on Chinese imports.

The rupee breached the key 87 per dollar mark, touching an intra-day low of 86.30 per dollar, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to step in, which helped the Indian unit cut some losses to close at 87.91/$, down 0.7 per cent from its previous close.

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended with a decline of around half a per cent. The fall in domestic markets was relatively subdued compared to global peers, which sank close to 2 per cent. Currencies of Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea fared worse following the US tariff imposition, which could trigger a trade war.

The dollar index surged by 1.35 per cent to 109.83. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

During intra-day trade, Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent. After hitting a low of 76,756, the Sensex finished at 77,187, down 319 points, or 0.41 per cent. The Nifty fell 0.5 per cent, or 121 points, to end at 23,361.

The broader market saw a sharper sell-off, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropping 2.1 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.93 per cent.

The rupee logged its steepest single-day decline since January 13, when the domestic currency breached the 86 per dollar mark. The Indian currency has depreciated by 4.34 per cent in the current financial year so far. In the current calendar year, it has witnessed a 1.81 per cent depreciation.

The Indian unit fell to 87 per dollar from 86 per dollar in just 15 trading sessions. The movement to 86 per dollar from 85 per dollar took 16 trading sessions. The rupee depreciated from 84 to 85 against the greenback in 46 working days, while the move from 83 to 84 took 478 days.

Stocks in the railways and road infrastructure sector fell for a second consecutive day due to disappointment over modest capital expenditure (capex) growth in the Union Budget.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro fell 4.6 per cent—extending its two-day decline to over 7 per cent—and was the biggest drag on the Sensex and Nifty.

The rally in consumer goods stocks also cooled off, with the Nifty FMCG index declining 1.7 per cent.

Metal stocks also fell after Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, affecting China, the world’s largest metal producer.

Market participants said expectations of a policy repo rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI further weighed on the rupee. The Indian unit might slip to 87.50 per dollar if the domestic rate-setting panel delivers a rate cut on Friday.

"There are two factors now. Trump’s tariffs have weakened the rupee, and there is an expectation of a rate cut as well. That’s why the rupee is depreciating," said the treasury head at a state-owned bank.

"There was an indirect hint about a rate cut in the budget, which now focuses on consumption. The RBI was in the market, but not in a big way. They protected the 87.25 per dollar level and brought it down. After that, it stabilised. I think they would have sold $2 billion-$3 billion. If the rate is cut in the MPC meeting, then 87.50 per dollar will be seen," he added.

The six-member domestic rate-setting panel is expected to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points, marking the first rate cut in almost five years.

Some market participants expect China to impose retaliatory tariffs on American goods, further devalue the yuan, or aggressively expand exports to other nations, potentially putting pressure on Asian currencies.

"While the tariffs imposed on China are not as aggressive as those on Mexico and Canada, this marks the beginning of another leg of the long-running trade war, with risks of further escalation. We see intensified downside risk to the CNY and other Asian currencies such as KRW (Korean won), MYR (Malaysian ringgit), and THB (Thai baht)," according to a note by Barclays.

Just as the budget lifted sentiment, escalating tariff wars have reignited uncertainty.

In this context, the MPC’s decision will be crucial in providing a clearer perspective on the evolving situation, experts said.

"We believe that a repo rate cut is on the cards soon, as the budget has done well to spur growth. With inflation expected to come down, this could be the right time. However, the currency issue has resurfaced, which could lead to serious discussions. The liquidity induction measures of the RBI have improved the situation," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

"The next few days will be critical, as they will reveal more about China’s potential response," he added. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Monday sold shares worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore, while domestic investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,708 crore. In January, FPIs had sold shares worth nearly Rs 75,000 crore—second most during a calendar month after Rs 92,000 crore worth of selling in October 2024.