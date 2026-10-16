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Growth moderation, valuation headwinds ahead for Nestle despite strong Q2

Nestle posted 20% revenue growth and improved margins in Q2FY27, but concerns over slowing growth, input costs and premium valuations have prompted brokerages to cut target multiples

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Nestlé India shares fall 8.6% in two sessions despite strong Q2 growth as brokerages trim valuation multiples. (Photo: Reuters)
Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle delivered robust September quarter numbers, aided by double-digit volume growth.
 
While revenue growth was broad based with contributions across categories, margins saw an expansion despite elevated input costs.
 
While Q2 performance was strong, the stock has come under selling pressure shedding 8.6 per cent to ₹1,265 in two trading sessions.
 
The weak investor sentiment is on account of a top line growth moderation in H2FY27, input cost inflation, going ahead, and sharp divergence in valuation of Nestle vis-a-vis peers.
 
Given these concerns, most brokerages have cut their price-to-earnings multiple for the stock.
 
Continuing its momentum on the sales growth front, the company registered a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the September quarter on a high base.
 
Sales trend in the last four quarters on a standalone basis has been robust with growth in the range of 19-25 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The gains on the back of double-digit volume growth were aided by confectionary and beverages segments.
 
Domestic and exports segments saw a growth of 20-22 per cent. 
 
The company continued to expand its rural distribution, which led to robust double-digit growth in general trade across town tiers while e-commerce growth was led by quick commerce (qcom). The qcom segment was aided by channel-specific assortment and better digital shelf execution.
 
Organised trade gained from improved in-store execution, consumer activations, shelf visibility and store expansion.
 
Nestle expanded internationally with the launch of Maggi Masala-e-Magic in Canada, and Nescafe Sunrise expanded to five West African markets.
 
Commenting on the strong show in Q2, JM Financial Research says that the company reported strong domestic revenue growth at over 20 per cent with a two-year annual growth of 15.5 per cent led by double-digit volume growth.
 
This is expected to be the best-in-class among food and beverages as well as staples players.
 
Despite higher advertising spends and input costs, the company posted an improvement in profitability.
 
Gross margins saw an expansion of 260 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 56.9 per cent and this was largely on account of price hikes.
 
The company expects coffee and wheat to stay range bound while sugar and edible oil have stabilised at elevated price levels.
 
Cocoa remained volatile led by weather-led crop concerns. Higher supplies should help lower milk prices which have gone up.
 
While commodity outlook remains volatile, Nestlé’s portfolio and pricing power makes it the best placed to navigate the challenge, says JM Financial Research.
 
Mehul Desai and Pooja Kubadia of the brokerage believe that festival demand trends and sustaining volume momentum, going ahead, would be the key.
 
While the brokerage likes Nestlé’s execution but given the broader sector de-rating, it is cutting target multiple to 58 times from the 65 times earlier. It has maintained an add rating with a revised target price of ₹1,450 (earlier ₹1,610).
 
Though the company has been investing in its brands and saw a 46 per cent increase in marketing spends, operating profit grew by 33.3 per cent.
 
Margins at the operating level improved 223 bps Y-o-Y to 23.1 per cent, led by savings in employee cost.
 
Mihir P Shah and Riya Patni of Nomura Research expect price hikes along with continued mix improvement supported by new launches in premium offerings, to enable the company maintain its margins.
 
The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,535 but has reduced its earnings estimates and target multiple from 65 times to 56 times.
 
Though Nestle’s strong financial performance versus peers will continue, top line growth rate will start moderating from Q3FY27, says the brokerage.
 
After the recent share price corrections across FMCG companies, the gap in valuation for Nestle against peers has widened (55 times against 35 times for the sector).
 
Nuvama Research has kept its estimates unchanged and maintained a ‘buy’ rating.
 
However, factoring in the broader market and staples de-rating, analysts led by Abneesh Roy have cut multiples to 60 times (from 65 times), yielding a revised target price of ₹1,740 (from ₹1,815 earlier).
 
   

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Topics :Nestle IndiaStock AnalysisFMCG Nestle Indiamarket valuationmarket research

First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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