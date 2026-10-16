Growth moderation, valuation headwinds ahead for Nestle despite strong Q2

Though Nestle’s strong financial performance versus peers will continue, top line growth rate will start moderating from Q3FY27, says the brokerage.
After the recent share price corrections across FMCG companies, the gap in valuation for Nestle against peers has widened (55 times against 35 times for the sector).
Nuvama Research has kept its estimates unchanged and maintained a ‘buy’ rating.
However, factoring in the broader market and staples de-rating, analysts led by Abneesh Roy have cut multiples to 60 times (from 65 times), yielding a revised target price of ₹1,740 (from ₹1,815 earlier).