Growth moderation, valuation headwinds ahead for Nestle despite strong Q2

While revenue growth was broad based with contributions across categories, margins saw an expansion despite elevated input costs.

While Q2 performance was strong, the stock has come under selling pressure shedding 8.6 per cent to ₹1,265 in two trading sessions.

The weak investor sentiment is on account of a top line growth moderation in H2FY27, input cost inflation, going ahead, and sharp divergence in valuation of Nestle vis-a-vis peers.

Given these concerns, most brokerages have cut their price-to-earnings multiple for the stock.

Continuing its momentum on the sales growth front, the company registered a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the September quarter on a high base.

The company continued to expand its rural distribution, which led to robust double-digit growth in general trade across town tiers while e-commerce growth was led by quick commerce (qcom). The qcom segment was aided by channel-specific assortment and better digital shelf execution.

Domestic and exports segments saw a growth of 20-22 per cent.

The gains on the back of double-digit volume growth were aided by confectionary and beverages segments.

Sales trend in the last four quarters on a standalone basis has been robust with growth in the range of 19-25 per cent Y-o-Y.

Gross margins saw an expansion of 260 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 56.9 per cent and this was largely on account of price hikes.

Despite higher advertising spends and input costs, the company posted an improvement in profitability.

This is expected to be the best-in-class among food and beverages as well as staples players.

Commenting on the strong show in Q2, JM Financial Research says that the company reported strong domestic revenue growth at over 20 per cent with a two-year annual growth of 15.5 per cent led by double-digit volume growth.

Nestle expanded internationally with the launch of Maggi Masala-e-Magic in Canada, and Nescafe Sunrise expanded to five West African markets.

The company expects coffee and wheat to stay range bound while sugar and edible oil have stabilised at elevated price levels.

Cocoa remained volatile led by weather-led crop concerns. Higher supplies should help lower milk prices which have gone up.

While commodity outlook remains volatile, Nestlé’s portfolio and pricing power makes it the best placed to navigate the challenge, says JM Financial Research.

Mehul Desai and Pooja Kubadia of the brokerage believe that festival demand trends and sustaining volume momentum, going ahead, would be the key.