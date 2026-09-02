Higher demand, e-auction premiums improve outlook for Coal India

CIL production declined 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in August off a high base to 47.5 mt, while offtake remained strong at 60.6 mt. This came after 9 per cent production growth in July against a low base in the year-ago period. Offtake grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y in August and by 18 per cent Y-o-Y in July. The high offtake versus low production allowed the liquidation of 55 mt of inventories in the first five months of FY27.

Thermal power demand grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y in August and by 12 per cent Y-o-Y in July off a low base (flat Y-o-Y in August 2025). A deficient monsoon in 2026 versus surplus rain in 2025 has pushed up power demand. The inventory in power plants moderated to nine days at the end of August compared with 12 days at the end of July and 19 days in March. E-auction premiums were 59 per cent in August and 41 per cent in July. It is estimated that e-auction premiums may remain higher near-term, given elevated global thermal coal prices.