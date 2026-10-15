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Higher mutual fund yields lift ICICI Prudential AMC's Q2FY27 earnings

ICICI Prudential AMC posted 18% revenue growth in Q2FY27 on higher mutual fund yields, while net profit rose 6% and equity market share declined amid competition

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ICICI Prudential AMC’s Q2FY27 operating revenue rose 18% year-on-year to ₹1,670 crore, while net profit increased 6% to ₹890 crore.
Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 8:12 PM IST
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ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) reported steady September quarter numbers.
 
Operating revenue grew 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (7 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) to ₹1,670 crore in Q2FY27.
 
Yields came in at 57.9 basis points (bps) versus 56 bps in Q2FY26 and 56.1 bps in Q1FY27.
 
Operating revenue mix stood at 89.9 per cent for mutual funds, 8.7 per cent for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and 1.4 per cent for advisory.
 
Total operating expenditure at ₹460 crore was up 23 per cent Y-o-Y (up 6 per cent Q-o-Q).
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebidta) came in at ₹1,230 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Ebidta margin was at 72.6 per cent.
 
Net profit stood at ₹890 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y but down 8 per cent Q-o-Q. Net profit margins came in at 53.1 per cent versus 58.8 per cent in Q2FY26 and 61.7 per cent in Q1FY27.
 
The board approved the acquisition of ICICI Securities’ portfolio management service (PMS) business, which is expected to expand the client base and complement existing offerings.
 
The unique customer base grew 3 per cent Q-o-Q to 17.8 million as of September 2026. Total investment book stood at ₹5,190 crore.
 
Income beat expectations with higher revenue due to rising mutual fund yield at 48 bps.
 
The market share in net equity flows declined through April-August to 11 per cent from 19 per cent in FY26 with a drop in small & midcap (SMID) as well as flexicap.
 
Overall equity market share declined by 29 bps Q-o-Q to 13.8 per cent.
 
PMS/AIF businesses had healthy growth. Equity quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) (including balanced) was ₹6.62 trillion, up 4.4 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Revenue was up 3.4 per cent at ₹1,540 crore. Non-mutual fund revenue was 3.7 per cent lower.
 
Core income was ₹1,180 crore. Other income was lower at ₹16.9 crore and the tax rate was 25.8 per cent.
 
Core net profit was ₹876 crore. Core net profit yield was 28.3 bps.
 
The share of equity (including balanced) was up by 40 bps Q-o-Q to 57.3 per cent, while debt declined 103 bps to 15.4 per cent and liquid rose by 40 bps to 6.9 per cent.
 
The share of exchange-traded funds (ETF) was up 16 bps up to 13.1 per cent.
 
The management said the rising MF yield is due to net equity flows shifting from bigger size schemes (low-yield) to lower-size ones (higher-yield).
 
But equity market share declined owing to weak relative performance and low presence in SMID/flexicap. There's an industry-wide trend where smaller players are raising their equity share.
 
Systematic investment plan (SIP) and systematic transfer plan (STP) flows declined from June 2026 by 4.1 per cent to ₹4,670 crore in September 2026, due to a shift towards SMID.
 
The AMC is cautious on SMID and is waiting for better valuations.
 
The PMS+AIF QAAUM was up 6.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹55,100 crore, and the acquisition of I-Sec’ PMS business is expected to expand its customer base.
 
PMS QAAUM grew 21.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30,790 crore. Advisory business QAAUM fell 6.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹25,900 crore due to foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows. The management is developing investment structures abroad to prepare for potential recovery in foreign inflows.
 
Overall, industry QAAUM grew 5.1 per cent Q-o-Q (13.4 per cent Y-o-Y) to ₹87.5 trillion in Q2FY27 and equity-oriented AUM grew by 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48.2 trillion.
 
Industry net equity flows was ₹1.06 trillion in Q2FY27 (down 7 per cent Q-o-Q). Mid and smallcap funds continued to attract the highest inflows, with their combined share up to 36 per cent in H1FY27 from 22 per cent in FY26. SMID delivered far higher returns in H1FY27 compared to Nifty 50.
 
The customer base increased 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 63 million. Passive QAAUM grew by 23 per cent Y-o-Y. For ICICI AMC, the specialised investment fund (SIF) QAAUM increased to ₹4,950 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹2,680 crore in Q1FY27.
 
The AMC has launched four funds and plans to introduce a fifth fund during Q3FY27.
 
The management remains optimistic about SIF with economics similar to MFs, with higher ticket-size and greater flexibility.
 
The AMC launched a balanced hybrid fund, a multi-asset active fund of funds (FoF), a dynamic asset allocation passive FoF, and BSE insurance ETF and lifecycle funds with 5-, 10- and 15-year maturities.
 
The management is conservative in its use of derivatives and treasury management. The AMC intends to scale its segments (listed equity, private credit, real estate, private equity and early-stage private equity) before entering infrastructure. It sees expansion of SMID as a 5-7 year opportunity.
 
The results have not shifted the needle much in terms of analyst consensus though valuations remain at elevated levels.
   

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Topics :ICICI Prudential Mutual FundMutual FundsThe CompassStock Analysis

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

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