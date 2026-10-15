Higher mutual fund yields lift ICICI Prudential AMC's Q2FY27 earnings

Operating revenue grew 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (7 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) to ₹1,670 crore in Q2FY27.

Yields came in at 57.9 basis points (bps) versus 56 bps in Q2FY26 and 56.1 bps in Q1FY27.

Operating revenue mix stood at 89.9 per cent for mutual funds, 8.7 per cent for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and 1.4 per cent for advisory.

Total operating expenditure at ₹460 crore was up 23 per cent Y-o-Y (up 6 per cent Q-o-Q).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebidta) came in at ₹1,230 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q.

The unique customer base grew 3 per cent Q-o-Q to 17.8 million as of September 2026. Total investment book stood at ₹5,190 crore.

The board approved the acquisition of ICICI Securities’ portfolio management service (PMS) business, which is expected to expand the client base and complement existing offerings.

Net profit stood at ₹890 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y but down 8 per cent Q-o-Q. Net profit margins came in at 53.1 per cent versus 58.8 per cent in Q2FY26 and 61.7 per cent in Q1FY27.

Core income was ₹1,180 crore. Other income was lower at ₹16.9 crore and the tax rate was 25.8 per cent.

Revenue was up 3.4 per cent at ₹1,540 crore. Non-mutual fund revenue was 3.7 per cent lower.

PMS/AIF businesses had healthy growth. Equity quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) (including balanced) was ₹6.62 trillion, up 4.4 per cent Q-o-Q.

Overall equity market share declined by 29 bps Q-o-Q to 13.8 per cent.

The market share in net equity flows declined through April-August to 11 per cent from 19 per cent in FY26 with a drop in small & midcap (SMID) as well as flexicap.

But equity market share declined owing to weak relative performance and low presence in SMID/flexicap. There's an industry-wide trend where smaller players are raising their equity share.

The management said the rising MF yield is due to net equity flows shifting from bigger size schemes (low-yield) to lower-size ones (higher-yield).

The share of exchange-traded funds (ETF) was up 16 bps up to 13.1 per cent.

The share of equity (including balanced) was up by 40 bps Q-o-Q to 57.3 per cent, while debt declined 103 bps to 15.4 per cent and liquid rose by 40 bps to 6.9 per cent.

PMS QAAUM grew 21.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30,790 crore. Advisory business QAAUM fell 6.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹25,900 crore due to foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows. The management is developing investment structures abroad to prepare for potential recovery in foreign inflows.

The PMS+AIF QAAUM was up 6.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹55,100 crore, and the acquisition of I-Sec’ PMS business is expected to expand its customer base.

The AMC is cautious on SMID and is waiting for better valuations.

Systematic investment plan (SIP) and systematic transfer plan (STP) flows declined from June 2026 by 4.1 per cent to ₹4,670 crore in September 2026, due to a shift towards SMID.

Overall, industry QAAUM grew 5.1 per cent Q-o-Q (13.4 per cent Y-o-Y) to ₹87.5 trillion in Q2FY27 and equity-oriented AUM grew by 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48.2 trillion.

Industry net equity flows was ₹1.06 trillion in Q2FY27 (down 7 per cent Q-o-Q). Mid and smallcap funds continued to attract the highest inflows, with their combined share up to 36 per cent in H1FY27 from 22 per cent in FY26. SMID delivered far higher returns in H1FY27 compared to Nifty 50.