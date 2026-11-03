Higher volumes, profit growth guidance positive for Marico stock

Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico delivered a better-than-expected operating performance in the September quarter. While domestic and international revenue growth was in double digits, Marico’s margins expanded at both the gross and operating levels. Among key products, growth in the Parachute segment rebounded, while value-added hair oils and the foods business sustained their growth momentum. In addition to the strong Q2 show, what boosted sentiment for the stock was the higher operating profit growth guidance for FY27. This, coupled with brokerage upgrades, helped the Marico scrip top the gainers' list on the BSE 100. The stock ended Tuesday with gains of 9.4 per cent at ₹873.