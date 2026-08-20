How Copthall and Mansi allegedly manipulated the Sensex Closing Price

On August 13—weekly expiry day of Sensex derivatives contracts—three abnormal price spikes during the newly implemented closing auction session (CAS) within seconds raised alarms of an anomaly in the market regulator’s surveillance system—leading to a detailed probe and one of the swiftest actions by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Sebi’s findings, detailed in a 46-page ex-parte interim order, show that Copthall Mauritius Investment—a Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investor of JPMorgan Chase & Co—was behind 99 per cent of the buy-order value during these spikes.

The regulator alleges that it placed purchase orders across the Sensex constituent stocks at prices within the maximum permissible limit of 3 per cent above the reference price—then abruptly cancelled a third of the orders once the price had already moved.

It adds that, prima facie, the F&O positions of the firm provided an economic incentive for engineering such movements. Sebi has highlighted that under the payoff of the firm’s strategies, known as Synthetic Long Asset Position or Synthetic Factor, an upward movement in Sensex would generate unlimited profit or help Copthall avoid payout to the put buyers.

The regulator highlighted that the buy orders of Rs 98 crore across all the constituents of Sensex at the same time in a ‘coordinated manner’, especially at higher prices, indicated an ‘intent to manipulate’ the closing price by increasing the indicative equilibrium price (IEP) of Sensex in CAS.

Sebi has restrained the entities from the market and directed the impounding of the wrongful gains. At the same time, its chairman has warned market participants of strict action in case of manipulation.

The regulator has clarified that the two entities did not act ‘in concert’ but used similar ways independently to manipulate.

On the same day, another entity—Mansi Share & Stock Broking—placed aggressive sell orders across eight Sensex constituents nearly 2.5 per cent below the reference price, following the initial upward movement. The firm pushed the IEP of Sensex lower for nearly four to five minutes by placing these sell orders—and later cancelling them—to gain benefit from its outstanding expiry-day Sensex option positions.

JPMorgan declined to comment in response to queries emailed by Business Standard. Meanwhile, an email sent to the CEO of Mansi remained unanswered till the time of press.

However, such instances have raised concerns among market players, who have been urging tweaks to the CAS mechanism.

Ashwani Bhatia, former whole-time member of Sebi, emphasises that as exchanges are first-line regulators, they should have been the first to flag such manipulative trades.