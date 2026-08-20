How Copthall and Mansi allegedly manipulated the Sensex Closing Price

The regulator highlighted that the buy orders of Rs 98 crore across all the constituents of Sensex at the same time in a ‘coordinated manner’, especially at higher prices, indicated an ‘intent to manipulate’ the closing price by increasing the indicative equilibrium price (IEP) of Sensex in CAS.
It adds that, prima facie, the F&O positions of the firm provided an economic incentive for engineering such movements. Sebi has highlighted that under the payoff of the firm’s strategies, known as Synthetic Long Asset Position or Synthetic Factor, an upward movement in Sensex would generate unlimited profit or help Copthall avoid payout to the put buyers.