Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty50 are 1.25 per cent and 1.6 per cent (in that order) away from new lifetime intra-day highs. Both indices had made records on December 1, 2022.

With buoyancy returning to markets, many indices have hit fresh highs or are close to creating new records. On Monday, the BSE MidCap index hit an all-time high while the BSE SmallCap index was less than a per cent shy of topping its earlier record made in January 2022.