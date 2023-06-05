Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

The laggards include realty, power and IT stocks

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
With buoyancy returning to markets, many indices have hit fresh highs or are close to creating new records. On Monday, the BSE MidCap index hit an all-time high while the BSE SmallCap index was less than a per cent shy of topping its earlier record made in January 2022.
The benchmark Sensex and the Nifty50 are 1.25 per cent and 1.6 per cent (in that order) away from new lifetime intra-day highs. Both indices had made records on December 1, 2022.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Auto and BSE Capital Goods logged new highs on Monday while financial services, FMCG and Bankex had created new records last week.
The laggards include realty, power and IT stocks. BSE Realty index is more than 70 per cent below its 2008 high while the BSE India Power index and BSE Information Technology index are over 20 per cent below their lifetime marks touched last year.

Topics :Marketsbenchmark indices

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

