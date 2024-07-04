Market cap of BSE-listed firms hit all-time high of Rs 447.40 trillion

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a record high of Rs 447.30 lakh crore on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex closing at a fresh all-time high level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex scaled an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade. The index pared most of the gains later due to volatility and profit-taking by investors and settled 62.87 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 80,049.67.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record peak of Rs 4,47,30,452.99 crore ($5.36 trillion).

Of the total 4,021 traded stocks, 2,185 stocks advanced while 1,742 declined and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Indian stock markets opened higher on Thursday, extending their record-breaking rally amid expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin lowering borrowing costs sooner following weak US economic data.



"Despite an initial surge, benchmark equity indices ended the day largely unchanged from Wednesday's close, as gains in technology shares were offset by losses in HDFC Bank," Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst at StoxBox, said.

"Overall, the market and momentum breadth remained positive. In terms of sectors, Pharma, Healthcare, and IT stood out as the highest gainers compared to their peers," Bagkar added.

In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap gauge jumped 0.62 per cent and the midcap index climbed 0.60 per cent.

Benchmark BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000 level intraday for the first time while Nifty raced more than 162 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 24,286.50 on Wednesday.