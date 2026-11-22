After a steady performance in the September quarter (Q2FY27), the outlook for the paints sector is expected to remain strong. Robust demand, healthy offtake and price hikes could lead to an improvement in volume and revenue growth in Q3.

In addition to the shift in the festive calendar to the December quarter (Q3FY27), moderation in competitive intensity in the sector and easing margin concerns following the correction in crude oil prices are other triggers for the sector.

Some of the optimism is also reflected in the stock prices of Asian Paints and Kansai Nerolac, which have gained 12 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, over the past month.

Following the sector's derating, valuations, which are at attractive levels, could support stock prices. Aggregate revenue growth in Q2, according to Systematix Research, stood at 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the top five listed companies. The volume uptick — 6 per cent for Asian Paints and 3 per cent for Berger Paints — came despite a strong base in the year-ago quarter (volume growth of 9-11 per cent), as well as price hikes taken since March 2026. Volume growth was also likely constrained by the Y-o-Y shift in the festive season (Diwali in November versus October last year), implying that part of the festive-related boost and channel loading would have slipped into Q3FY27.

Asian Paints delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of healthy revenue growth at 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y. The gains were a combination of pricing and mix, with decorative volume growth at 6.4 per cent, while pricing/value growth stood at 14.5 per cent. Berger Paints reported a mixed Q2FY27, with consolidated revenue growth of 13.2 per cent, largely driven by pricing growth. The decorative business registered value growth of 10 per cent, while volume growth moderated to 3 per cent due to the shift in the festive season, extended rains in eastern India and weakness in putty, textures and enamel. For Kansai Nerolac, consolidated revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by momentum across decorative and industrial segments. Overall volume growth is estimated at 6 per cent, with decorative volumes growing in low single digits and industrial paints volumes growing in high single digits.

Gross margins for the top two players, Asian Paints and Berger Paints, fell by 350-390 basis points due to higher input cost inflation in crude oil, packaging and titanium dioxide. The contraction in operating profit margins was limited to 90-200 basis points due to cost optimisation programmes and operating leverage. JPMorgan Research believes that after healthy offtake in October due to the festive shift, demand moderated in November. Paint companies are constructive on H2FY27, supported by a favourable wedding and festive calendar, resilient rural demand and healthy project demand. The brokerage believes that inflationary pressures and potential softening of rural demand amid a weak monsoon remain key factors to monitor.

It expects margins to improve sequentially through H2FY27, though they are likely to decline on a Y-o-Y basis as pricing catches up with earlier raw material inflation. The brokerage has an 'overweight' rating on Asian Paints, citing the paint maker's Q2 outperformance versus industry peers. This highlights its superior on-ground execution, aided by focused interventions and a targeted region- and market-specific approach. While managements have given optimistic commentary on the outlook, Abhishek Mathur and Rajat Parab of Systematix Research say they would watch for any near-term impact of a deficient monsoon on rural incomes and paint demand in those markets. The brokerage prefers Berger Paints in the sector, noting its consistent volume growth momentum across decorative and industrial segments and better market-share resilience compared with Asian Paints during periods of elevated competitive intensity.

It has a 'buy' rating on Berger Paints (current price ₹463), with a target price of ₹570. Goldman Sachs Research believes competitive intensity in the paint industry is likely to moderate after a period of intense competition driven by new entrants. This, according to the brokerage, should remove a major headwind for Asian Paints, the market leader in India's paint industry. The brokerage has a 'neutral' rating on Asian Paints, with a target price of ₹2,575. On the valuation front, analysts led by Manoj Menon of ICICI Securities point out that valuations (one-year-forward price-to-earnings multiples) are at historical lows for paint stocks, given that industry headwinds, intense competition and an increase in crude oil prices have weighed on valuations.