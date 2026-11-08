Samvat 2083: Oil prices, FPI flows to keep Indian equities volatile

After experiencing a rollercoaster Samvat 2082, Indian investors should brace for a prolonged period of uncertainty, as volatility may remain a key feature of the upcoming Samvat 2083. Domestic equities are likely to remain turbulent in the new Samvat, with geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and foreign investor flows emerging as key determinants of market direction.

The previous Samvat ended on a high note, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex posting weekly gains of 8.6-8.8 per cent, their biggest in nearly six years. This occurred against the backdrop of a Democratic victory in the US midterm elections and an unwinding of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

This led to Brent crude oil prices cooling to $98.3 a barrel on Friday, while the US 10-year Treasury yield declined to 4.86 per cent from a multi-year high of 5.37 per cent. The US Energy Information Administration's (EIA's) October outlook projects Brent spot prices averaging $84 a barrel in 2027. That assumes most West Asian oil production returns to pre-conflict levels by June 2027. The EIA makes it clear that this is a conditional forecast. This means tanker attacks could change the situation overnight and render forecasting models ineffective. “A de-escalation of the US-Iran war could bring oil prices down by 30-40%, benefiting India. A resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict would further improve global sentiment. Additionally, a correction in stretched AI valuations could trigger an anti-AI trade, potentially redirecting flows towards Indian markets," said U R Bhat, co-founder and director, Alphaniti Fintech, adding that domestic fundamentals, including economic growth, GST collections and corporate earnings, have remained encouraging so far.

“A sustained rally will also require foreign portfolio investors (FPI) buying or at least a moderation in their selling,” Bhat added. Overseas investors sold a record ₹4.55 trillion in Samvat 2082, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned the impact with purchases of ₹8.55 trillion. The overall consensus among foreign investors is cautiously positive for 2027, with a more optimistic long-term outlook. “We retain a tactical mild underweight stance on Indian equities. Indian equities outperformed global and Asia ex-Japan equities in October. However, MSCI India now trades at more than double the P/E ratio for Asia ex-Japan equities while offering potentially slower earnings growth in 2027, leading to low probability of sustained outperformance. We favour defensive, domestically oriented large-cap companies, with Financials and Industrials remaining preferred sectors”, said an HSBC Private Bank note on November 5, 2026.

"We favor above-benchmark exposure to Indian equities in strategic portfolios over five years and beyond. We are neutral on Indian equities tactically: large-cap valuations still look expensive relative to regional peers, and earnings prospects vary across the market. We expect a selective market, with returns driven increasingly by earnings delivery", said a BlackRock report released on October 26, 2026. The previous Samvat saw benchmark indices underperform broader markets. The Sensex and Nifty 50 declined 4 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained 2.1 per cent and 4.2 per cent. Analysts Business Standard spoke to said the base case involved uneven but lower oil prices, higher interest rates and earnings-led equity returns.