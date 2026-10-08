Nifty 50 earnings seen rising 24.7% in Q2, best growth in 12 quarters

“We expect strong broad-based earnings growth, with aggregate earnings for the MOFSL universe surging 22 per cent Y-o-Y (the highest growth in 11 quarters) and ex-oil marketing companies (ex-OMCs) earnings to grow 24 per cent (the highest in 12 quarters). Earnings are likely to be anchored by financials, led by banks (private & PSU), NBFCs, metals, O&G (ex-OMC), and telecom,” write analysts at MOFSL.

Nearly 23 per cent of the incremental growth in the index companies’ combined net sales is likely to be accounted for by Reliance Industries which is likely to gain from a global rally in oil and petchem prices. RIL, Tata Motors PV and Hindalco Industries, are together likely to account for 41 per cent of the incremental growth in overall revenue in the second quarter on a Y-o-Y basis. In contrast, brokerages expect State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to decline in revenue or net interest income due to faster growth in their interest expenses.