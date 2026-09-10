NSE IPO shrinks as SBI, Bank of Baroda, MS Strategic trim their OFS size

Ahead of the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), key selling shareholders have cut their offer size to 126.4 million shares compared with 148.9 million shares being offered earlier, according to sources.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest selling shareholder, is cutting the number of shares it plans to sell through the offer for sale from 24.75 million shares in the draft document to 15.97 million shares in the red herring prospectus (RHP). SBI Capital Markets, which was added later as a selling shareholder, will be offloading 8.78 million shares.

Further, MS Strategic (Mauritius) has reduced its proposed sale from 16 million shares to 11 million shares, while Bank of Baroda has cut its offer from 10.99 million shares to 7.69 million.

The IPO is now pegged to garner around Rs 22,500 crore to Rs 23,000 crore from the offer for sale — from the earlier estimated size of Rs 30,000 crore. Sources added that the exchange may file the RHP with the market regulator by Thursday night. Among other selling shareholders that have cut their offer size are Stock Holding Corporation of India and General Insurance Corporation of India, with both now offering 6.19 million shares each. National Insurance Company, Indian Bank, and Mahagony are also reducing their offerings. On the other hand, Amit Kumar Lohia, who had proposed to sell up to 25,000 shares at the DRHP stage, does not figure among the selling shareholders in the RHP.