Omnia buy adds to Solar Inds' explosive growth, but valuations high

Solar Industries entered FY27 with an order book of ₹21,300 crore, which is multi-year revenue visibility. The order pipeline is driven by high-value defence programmes, including Pinaka rocket systems, ammunition, propellants, warheads, high-energy materials and loitering munitions. Management (pre-acquisition) guided for FY27 revenue of ₹14,000 crore, implying 40 per cent YoY growth, while maintaining steady Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins through a higher value product mix, operating leverage and robust order execution.
The company is transitioning from being an industrial explosives manufacturer dependent on the mining cycle into a technology-driven defence manufacturing platform which is a major player in the defence atmanirbhar story. Rising contribution from defence and exports will prop up earnings quality, and diversify away from domestic mining.