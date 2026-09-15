Omnia buy adds to Solar Inds' explosive growth, but valuations high

The chemicals segment manufactures and distributes specialty chemicals and solutions to South African and export markets with a focus on bulk trade and water care such as water-treatment solutions including disinfectants and filtration products for municipalities, industry and mining.

The strategic fit with Omnia for Solar Industries is at several levels. Omnia is amongst the largest players in Africa and offers a global platform for commercial explosives, and blasting solutions which is a clear fit. The Omnia mining business has synergies with Solar Industries’ existing South Africa operations. It gives Solar enhanced market share in Australia and Indonesia and helps it enter new markets — Canada and Brazil. It also mitigates supply risk and creates a flexible supply chain with increased capacity for ammonium nitrate storage and production and access to phosphates.