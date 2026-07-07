Pre-listing lock-ins of 53 companies worth $11 bn to expire in 3 months

A total of 53 companies are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted from July to September, according to an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The value of the shares whose lock-ins are expiring is $11 billion.

However, not all of these shares will come to market, as the promoters and promoter groups also hold a sizeable portion. For some shares, their one-month lock-in is expiring, while for others, their three- or six-month lock-ins are coming to an end. The stocks with a one-month lock-in expiring include the recently listed CMR Green Technologies, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Hexagon Nutrition, Advit Jewels and CSM Technologies. The three-month lock-in of all these stocks will expire by September. Apart from them, Om Power Transmission and OnEMI Technology Solutions are the companies whose three-month lock-in periods expire before the end of September. Bharat Coking Coal, Shadowfax Technologies and Aye Finance are among the firms whose six-month lock-ins are set to expire.