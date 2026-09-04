Rentomojo, Manipal Payment, Karamtara, and LCC Projects price IPOs

Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering and Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions have announced the price bands for their upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs), all of which will open on Wednesday, September 9, and close on Friday, September 11.

Rental platform Rentomojo has set its price band at 384–404 per share for its 1,255.57-crore issue. The offering comprises a ₹150-crore fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹1,105.57 crore. EPC firm LCC Projects has priced its ₹427.14-crore IPO at ₹139–146 per share. The issue includes a 258-crore fresh issue and an OFS of 11.6 million shares.

Karamtara Engineering has fixed its price band at ₹241–254 per share for its 875-crore offering, comprising a ₹675-crore fresh issue and an OFS of ₹200 crore. Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions has set its price band at ₹322–339 per share for a ₹320-crore fresh issue, alongside an OFS of 14.3 million shares.

ESDS Software, Priority Jewels soar on debut with 109% and 18% gains Priority Jewels and ESDS Software Solution both debuted strong on the bourses on Friday. Priority Jewels closed at ₹236.45, an 18.23 per cent premium to its issue price, moving the company’s free-float market capitalisation to ₹79.27 crore, and ESDS Software closed at ₹895.55, a 108.75 per cent premium to its issue price, pushing its free-float market capitalisation up to ₹1,152.79 crore. Apana Logistics’ SME IPO to open on Monday; to raise ₹34.14cr Apana Logistics, which provides logistics support for container handling and transportation, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 7 to raise ₹34.14 crore for supporting its growth initiatives, according to a statement. The Kolkata-based logistics company has fixed the issue price at ₹60 per share for its IPO, which will open on September 7 and conclude on September 9, according to a statement. The company’s shares will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on September 15. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 56.90 lakh shares aggregating to ₹34.14 crore.