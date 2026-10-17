Sebi's CAS changes may revive participation on expiry days: Analysts

“On monthly expiries, the difference between the reference price and the settlement price was huge and that writers and option players could not hedge this gap. The existing strategies that had been running since ages was based on option decay strategy — that with expiry the option premium decays and they profited from that. In the current form of CAS, this was not happening to the extent because the price could go anywhere amid uncertainty. That is the reason why high-frequency traders (HFTs) and large players were not participating to the same extent,” said Amit Chandra of HDFC Securities.