Street Signs: Spotlight on IKIO, CSK hits unlisted market for a six & more

Pitch-perfect: CSK hits for a six in the unlisted market

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems (Divgi), Tega Industries (Tega), and Uniparts India (Uniparts) will be in focus this week as the lock-in on their shares is set to expire this week. In Divgi’s case, it’s a three-month lock-in on shares held by anchor investors. Regarding Tega and Uniparts, it’s the end of an 18-month and six-month lock-in period, respectively. In the past, shares of companies have come under pressure in the course of selling by institutional investors after the end of a lock-in. Divgi has risen 44 per cent from its issue price; Tega Industries by 92 per cent; and Uniparts India has declined 2 per cent.