Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / TCS to Wipro: IT companies likely to post improved revenues in Q3

TCS to Wipro: IT companies likely to post improved revenues in Q3

"Margins of large cap companies are expected to remain positive between 10 to 100 bps sequentially as wage hike impact has been factored in the first half of financial year 2025 H1FY25"

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector, Jobs, IT jobs
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian information technology (IT) service providers are expected to post an improvement in revenues on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). The top four IT firms — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro — are likely to grow between 0.1 per cent and 7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
 
TCS, the largest IT services company in the country, will announce its Q3FY25 results on January 9, followed by the rest of the IT majors.
 
“Despite seasonality (furloughs), most IT companies are poised for positive Y-o-Y growth,” said IDBI Capital in an earnings preview.
 
Optimism about revenue growth is based on a projected improvement in technology spending in calendar year 2025 (CY25). Core tech modernisation, cloud, data (horizontally), and financial services (vertically) would drive tech spends.
 
However, the manufacturing sector remains weak due to ongoing programme deferrals and cancellations from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), IDBI Capital added.
 
Meanwhile, dollar-denominated revenue growth is expected to decline sequentially for IT majors on the back of a furlough impact and unfavourable currency movements, Elara Capital said in a note.
 
“Margins for TCS, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra may improve sequentially, led by cost optimisation. For Infosys and LTIMindtree, it may drop, given negative operating leverage and the impact of wage hike, respectively,” Elara Capital said.
 
Margins of largecap companies are expected to remain positive between 10 basis points (bps) and 100 bps sequentially as wage hike impact has been factored in in the first half of the current financial year (H1FY25), according to analysts at IDBI Capital.
 
“Strong demand environment in banking, financial services, and insurance, or BFSI/US geography would continue to be resilient and drive growth for the IT sector,” said one of the analysts.
 
Meanwhile, the market for tech jobs is on track to recovery, with an ease in tech layoffs. The revenue for the BFSI segment is expected to grow on the back of an improvement in bank tech spends over the past few quarters.
 
“Furloughs and cross-currency headwinds will adversely impact Q3 numbers, but on an aggregate basis, the rate of change is positive, supported by improved decision cycles and discretionary spending, despite the absence of mega deals,” said HDFC Securities Institutional Research.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FMCG major Dabur faces continued margin pressures, growth challenges

FPI selloff, HMPV scare drag markets to worst fall in three months

Muted deposit and credit growth sends PSB stocks into a tailspin

Derivatives trading drops 38% on BSE, NSE in December due to Sebi curbs

US stock markets to remain closed on Jan 9 in honour of Jimmy Carter

Topics :IT IndustryTata Consultancy Servicesstock market trading

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story