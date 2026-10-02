Tracking the outliers: 10 stocks zoom ahead amid weak and volatile markets

India’s broader equity market continues to underperform its global peers for the second consecutive year, driven by persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors. The benchmark BSE Sensex is down 11.2 per cent in the past year. However, the performance of benchmark indices — comprising largecap stocks and market leaders across industries — does not fully reflect the trend in the overall equity market. Data shows that many segments of the broader equity market do not always move in the same direction or with the same intensity.

Largecaps and top companies largely underperformed but mid-sized firms in many sectors rallied strongly in the past year. The broad-based BSE 500 index, for example, is down about 5 per cent but nearly 38 per cent of its stocks have delivered positive returns since September last year. As many as 73 stocks have delivered 30 per cent or higher returns in the period. In all, 138 stocks are up by 10 per cent or more since the end of September last year. This dichotomy in the broader market shows in the wide variation in the movement of various broad-based indices.