Ultravolt enters crowded field but demand likely to hold the wires

The logic for the foray is that W&C demand will be driven by 100 million new homes over the next decade, plus expanding energy infrastructure and the nascent data centre industry. The revenue contribution is expected to be 60 per cent from wires and 40 per cent from cables. The segment targets return on capital employed (RoCE) of 25 per cent by financial years 2031-32 (FY31-32).

The company is making upfront investments in brand building, spanning print, outdoor, television, digital, social media, cricket, radio among others. The new business aims to go pan-India in one shot, lining up more than 100,000 retailers, and offering availability through 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions outlets. The rollout will be across 500 districts and 6,000 pin codes to begin with, from 20-plus warehouses. The portfolio includes home wires, flexible wires and cables for residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure, with plans to expand into a broader range. The management says 1,600 electricians were onboarded ahead of launch, and it aims to train over 40,000 electricians under the Skill India programme.