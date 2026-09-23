Voltas eyes growth over margins in near term, bets on market share gains

It has been a difficult period for white goods manufacturers. Raw material costs spiked due to the volatile West Asia situation.

The Voltas stock has fallen substantially in the last few months. At its recent analyst meet, the management outlined its strategy.

It is prioritising market-share and overall or absolute operating profit. It is looking to grow share without worrying much about near-term margins. It has managed to liquidate inventory and believes long-term growth trends are strong in room ACs. It is also pursuing opportunities in high-growth areas such as data centres.

The management says secondary sales grew 15-20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2 though primary sales movement will be known from September numbers to judge if there has been an uptick.

The management hopes to offset raw material inflation to some extent through channel margins, schemes and cost optimisation.

Dealer inventory has reduced to below 30 days but high commodity prices and intense competition are visible risks that may retard margin recovery. Its Vertis brand contributes 47 per cent of sales, reflecting stronger premium positioning.

It gained market share in July 2026 when it claimed 18.6 per cent share, 640 basis points (bps) ahead of the second player. The year-to-date (YTD) market share is 17.5 per cent (versus 16 per cent in the same period of last year).

The mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) data centre order book is at ₹200 crore and there’s a good pipeline. The joint venture (JV) with Atomberg will help secure supply chain, and be cost competitive, with bulk compressor production commencing by January 2028.

Analysts are likely to cut margin expectations. Voltas has taken two price hikes of 7 per cent (to offset new BEE ratings) and 5 per cent (to compensate for commodity price changes).

Any further hikes will depend on input costs and consumer affordability.