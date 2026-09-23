Voltas eyes growth over margins in near term, bets on market share gains

Washing machines are a related diversification opportunity, with a focus on fully automatic migration, higher-capacity models and premiumisation.
In the project segment, the focus is on data centres, district cooling plants, industrial projects, solar, electrical, water, metro and tunnel ventilation systems.
Voltas has set up a dedicated data centre vertical. It is executing two projects and has bid for several more. The MEP scope covers electrical, piping, ducting, cabling, solar and water solutions, with equipment largely outsourced. International business is being developed as a separate vertical, with European opportunities across exports, MEP, CAC, clean rooms and semiconductors.
Voltbek grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26. Refrigerator market share by volume increased from 5.5 per cent to 6.1 per cent, while washing machine share was stable at 8.6 per cent. Voltbek also retained its No. 2 position in semi-automatic washing machines. Post the share price correction, the valuation in P/E terms is about 10 per cent below the five-year average.