16th Finance Commission's balance and tilt in Centre-state fiscal ties

The Constitution assigns the responsibility of balancing the fiscal capacities and needs of the Union and the states to the Finance Commission. Appointed every five years, the Commission is mandated, inter alia, to recommend the sharing of taxes between the Union and the states and among the states inter se, and the giving of grants-in-aid of revenue to the states. The commissions make recommendations based on the projected fiscal capacities and needs of the Union and the states for the ensuing five years. This is followed by determining the shares between the Union and states and between the states inter se in the divisible pool of taxes, which comprises the Central tax collections netted for the cost of collection and excluding the revenue from cesses and surcharges. In determining the relative shares of the states, the commission broadly considers indicators representing revenue and cost disabilities and expenditure needs. In this task, judgements are unavoidable and as Justice P V Rajamannar, the chairman of the Fourth Finance Commission observed that the Commissions’ recommendations are a “... gamble on the personal views of five persons, or a majority of them”. Nevertheless, in exercising these judgements, they are expected to follow (1) the assignment system detailed in the Seventh Schedule; (2) concerns about macroeconomic stability and the developmental needs of the Union and states; and (3) clarity in functional domains. As an arbiter and a semi-judicial expert body, the Commission is expected to be impartial.