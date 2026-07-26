1991 reforms trusted mkts; now RBI should trust exporters and importers

A lot has happened in the 35 years since then, and now the cry is for deregulation. That should start by respecting the time and mind space of the operating executives. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should lead by reviewing the requirement for routine transaction-level monitoring through the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) and the Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS). This consumes enormous time and effort in businesses and banks. These controls reflect an earlier assumption that traders might use exports and imports to retain funds abroad. But economic conditions have changed. Tax rates are more competitive, exchange controls are liberal, and residents can remit sizeable amounts for permitted purposes. Enforcement, therefore, can be intelligence-led and directed towards exceptional or suspicious cases. The RBI and the government must recognise that exporters cannot indefinitely supply goods without payment, and importers cannot repeatedly make advances without receiving goods. Nor can businesses survive by accepting advances without shipping the goods or withholding payment after receiving imports.