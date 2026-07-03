25 years of A R Rahman's Airtel jingle: A timeless lesson in branding

The Airtel tune is in some ways bigger than Airtel. It’s a meme. It’s a ringtone. It’s a test for karaoke apps. It’s the default “phone sound” in Bollywood films when a director doesn’t want to pay for a mobile tone. It also changed Indian advertising. Before 2001, jingles were wordy, regional, and disposable. After Airtel, brands chased sonic logos but none reached Airtel’s scale. More importantly, it made Indian brands believe that world-class sound design could come from India. It gave agencies permission to approach composers like Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Amit Trivedi with five-second briefs.