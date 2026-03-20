A battle of inventories: No one knows how long the Iran war will last

Net-net, a significant percentage of energy supply may be off the market for an indeterminate period. During that time, the world will tap into inventories of crude and gas. Those will run out at some stage, if supply continues to fall short of demand.
If O&NG inventories run out before adequate supply is back online, we will be in trouble as there will be a huge squeeze on a necessary commodity. Apart from the direct impact on energy prices, O&NG is a feedstock for fertiliser, plastics, and petrochemicals. This would mean less food, and more expensive food, as well as negative impacts across supply chains in sectors where plastics and petrochemicals feature. This is not a happy prospect and India could be amongst the worst-affected nations.