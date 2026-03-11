A Finance Commission that questions states but spares the Union government

Ironically, the target itself should have been revised downwards as the household sector’s financial savings, which determines the borrowing space, have steadily declined from 10 per cent in 2002-03, when the Twelfth Finance Commission determined the target, to 7.4 per cent in 2011-12 and further to 5.1 per cent in 2023-24. The Union government has been shifting goalposts and changing definitions or offering explanations for the slippages. With the aggregate fiscal deficit substantially exceeding the available borrowing space, the corporate sector is faced with an elevated cost of borrowing, vitiating the investment climate, or is forced to seek external funds to finance investments.