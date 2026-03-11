A Finance Commission that questions states but spares the Union government

Even as the Commission admits that there is no mechanism to review the efficacy and efficiency of these schemes, it states “the CSS have played a crucial role in the nation’s development,” and considers them an essential part of the Union’s expenditure needs, making projections based on past trends.

Surely, there is a case for specific-purpose transfers in any federation to ensure minimum standards in respect of those services having significant nationwide externalities or “merit goods”. But that requires defining minimum standards, estimating the expenditure required for the purpose, and monitoring their implementation. How many of the 80 umbrella schemes in operation follow this? While most of the schemes are micro-managed by requiring the states to prepare detailed budget under various components within each scheme, there are no clear outcome or even input targets defined. The failure to comply with conditionalities results in the distribution of funds to those states that comply, defeating the very purpose of ensuring minimum standards.